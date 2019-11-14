Salma Hayek shares throwback video of herself dancing in bikini top from 2004 movie ‘After the Sunset’

Salma Hayek is throwing it back to 2004 with her latest Instagram post.

The actress, 53, shared a video of herself dancing with fellow actor Pierce Brosnan from the film "After the Sunset."

In the video, Hayek whirls around wearing only a black bikini top and miniskirt.

"Once upon a time... when I was skinny," Hayek captioned the photo.

Brosnan, 66, commented on the video and said, "Yer still a slip of lass☘️😎🤡."

Fans commented as well, saying things like "You looked amazing then and now!!" and "U are beautiful then and even better now🔥🔥🔥."

Hayek is currently filming Marvel's "The Eternals," in which she'll play a character called Ajak. Production of the film was temporarily halted earlier this month after an unknown object was found on the set.

At the time, Fox News was told that none of the cast members were present during the incident.