Salma Hayek, teen daughter, stepson all smiles in rare ski vacation snap: 'Looking for snow'

Salam Hayek posted a rare family selfie from a holiday ski trip on Wednesday, sharing that they were "looking for snow."

The photo gives a rare glimpse at Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma, 15, and her stepson Augustin James, 16. The group wore cold weather gear while sitting in a gondola in front of a backdrop of snowcapped but mostly green mountains and hillsides behind them.

Hayek, 56, shares Valentina with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault who is the head of Gucci and Balenciaga’s parent company.

Augustin’s mother is model Linda Evangelista, 57, Pinault’s former girlfriend.

In September, Hayek shared a throwback photo of a much younger Valentina for her quinceañera, writing in Spanish that it is a privilege to be her mother and calling her "my everything." She hashtagged the post "theygrowsofast."

Hayek, who is currently starring with Antonio Banderas in the animated comedy "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," which came out just before Christmas, married Pinault in 2009.

Hayek recently called Valentina and her stepkids Augustin, François, 24 and Mathilde, 21, "humble."

"I don’t know how I did it but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things," Hayek told the New York Post earlier this month about what kind of Christmas gifts the kids get. "So for Christmas I like them to open millions of presents but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones."