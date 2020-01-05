Salma Hayek stuns on Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Salma Hayek stunned at the Golden Globes Sunday evening.

The 53-year-old star stepped out in a blue and white Gucci dress featuring a plunging neckline. The star completed her look with matching, blue dangling earrings.

Hayek also shared a photo on Instagram showing off her gorgeous look. "Here we go! #GoldenGlobes ✨ Aquí vamos," she captioned the snapshot.

Fans were quick to comment on the actress' outfit. "Gorgeous," wrote one person. "Stunning," said another individual. "Beautiful," echoed another social media user.

Hayek presented one of the evening's awards alongside Tiffany Haddish.