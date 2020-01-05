Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golden Globes
Published

Salma Hayek stuns on Golden Globe Awards red carpet

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Michelle Williams defends the importance of women's right to chooseVideo

Michelle Williams defends the importance of women's right to choose

Michelle Williams defends the importance of women's right to choose in her speech at the Golden Globes.&nbsp;

Salma Hayek stunned at the Golden Globes Sunday evening.

The 53-year-old star stepped out in a blue and white Gucci dress featuring a plunging neckline. The star completed her look with matching, blue dangling earrings.

Hayek also shared a photo on Instagram showing off her gorgeous look. "Here we go! #GoldenGlobes ✨ Aquí vamos," she captioned the snapshot.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS DRESS FALLS FLAT ON SOCIAL MEDIA 

Salma Hayek attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Salma Hayek attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Fans were quick to comment on the actress' outfit. "Gorgeous," wrote one person. "Stunning," said another individual. "Beautiful," echoed another social media user.

JASON MOMOA DITCHES SUIT FOR TANK TOP AT GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — AND FANS ARE LOVING IT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayek presented one of the evening's awards alongside Tiffany Haddish.