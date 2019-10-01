Michelle Pfeiffer broke her arm in bath accident: ‘Self, slippery floor, be careful'

What should have been a relaxing soak quickly turned into a painful mishap.

Michelle Pfeiffer told Extra on Sunday she recently broke her arm while getting out of a bathtub.

“I was at a hotel and I got out and I saw really slippery marble floors,” the 61-year-old recalled. “And I said to myself, ‘Self, slippery floor, be careful.’”

Unfortunately, she wasn’t careful enough and wound up breaking her arm, she admitted.

But these days, Pfeiffer is in better spirits thanks to her latest gig — that of Queen Ingrith in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” starring Angelina Jolie.

“We laughed a lot,” said Pfeiffer.

The star wasn’t the only one to recently suffer from a broken arm.

In September of this year, it was announced that Christie Brinkley was out of “Dancing with the Stars” just hours before the 2019 season premiere of the ABC competition series. The supermodel broke her arm during rehearsals and needed to undergo surgery. The 65-year-old’s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, took her mom’s spot on the reality show.

“The second I landed, I felt the shards in my arm,” Brinkley told People magazine. “Like, I literally felt it in my wrist, and I just instantly looked up and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I broke my arm.'”

“There’s a little bone at the thumb that usually posts one way. Mine was in the opposite direction," she explained. "Then there was bone, just it, it was just shattered into a thousand little pieces, just a million of little pieces.”

Brinkley previously made the devastating announcement on “Good Morning America.”

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season," Brinkley said in a statement.

Brinkley-Cook, who is also a Sports Illustrated model like her famous mom, said she's busy learning her mother's dance routine just hours before she will perform live.

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom. I just want to make her happy and make her proud," she said. "She loved doing this. She loves dancing and she loves performing, and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

