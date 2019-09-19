Christie Brinkley responds to Wendy Williams' claim she faked her 'DWTS' injury: It's 'more fun to be kind'

Christie Brinkley is responding to Wendy Williams' recent claims that the supermodel faked her "Dancing With the Stars" injury.

During an appearance on "The Talk" on Thursday, the 65-year-old admitted she was shocked by Williams' remark earlier this week that her accident -- which left her with a broken arm --"looked fake as hell."

"Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because I've been on Wendy's show a few times," Brinkley said. "For some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times.

She continued: "So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of 'Chicago The Musical,' and I'd come over and talk to her. I was like, 'You will never meet a more supportive and loving cast. You will love this experience and you will regret it if you don't do it.'

"I was there for her. Then, she goes through a divorce; I get a call again because let's face it, I'm kind of an expert in that," Brinkley, who has been divorced four times, added. "I came again ... and so I thought it was a mistake when somebody said she was doing this."

Co-host Sharon Osbourne then stated: "You know what I want to do now? I want to show Wendy your X-rays."

The mom of three, who previously revealed that her bones had "shattered," went on to explain that her surgery initially was supposed to take an hour and a half but it ended up lasting three hours. "They ended up putting a plate [in]," she revealed.

Co-host and "DWTS" judge Carrie Ann Inaba then asked Brinkley if she had a message to share with Williams.

"My message to Wendy is, it's so much more fun to be kind," Brinkley responded. "Try it. It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."

Earlier this week, Brinkley announced on "Good Morning America" that she was done with "Dancing with the Stars," just hours before the season 28 premiere of the ABC competition series.

Brinkley's 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, took her mom's spot on the reality show.