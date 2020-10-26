Pregnant Sadie Robertson hospitalized after coronavirus diagnosis: ‘These symptoms are wild’

Sadie Robertson revealed Monday she was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

The “Duck Dynasty” alum, 23, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Huff broke the news to her followers via Instagram in a lengthy post detailing her experience and reassuring their baby is OK.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” Robertson wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of herself from a hospital bed. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

The orator and reality star said those concerned for her health should fret not as “thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

She maintained that she is “no longer in the hospital” as “this pic was not from today,” and added that she has “just about fully recovered.”

Through her COVID-19 journey, the TV personality admitted she’s “learned a lot” despite being “challenged in a lot of new ways” but pressed “my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness.”

Furthermore, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed that her mother Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson also tested positive for the novel illness and that the three of them would be discussing their experiences on Wednesday on her “WHOA That’s Good Podcast,” where Robertson has been chronicling her pregnancy.

“I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely,” she added. “My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

The newlyweds announced on Oct. 4 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," she captioned the pic of herself and Huff holding the sonogram.

"What I’ve learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come," Robertson raved. "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."

A rep for Robertson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.