Sabrina Carpenter announces US tour for new album 'emails i can't send'

Sabrina Carpenter is taking her newest album "emails i can't send' on tour in 2022.

Carpenter's tour announcement comes right at the heels of the end of Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, which wrapped up in July. Carpenter, Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been involved in a love triangle since 2020.

This is Carpenter's fifth studio album which came out last month and features her popular single "because i liked a boy."

Carpenter announced her US tour via Instagram on Monday.

"IM GOING ON TOUR," Carpenter captioned her Instagram picture featuring the tour stops. The singer also shared that presale tickets are available on Tuesday.

Carpenter's 12 stop tour stars on September 29 in Orlando, Florida and wraps up on October 16 in San Francisco, California.

The full list of tour dates are below:

September 28, Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida

September 29, Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia

October 1, Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland

October 2, Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 3, Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts

October 6, Webster Hall, New York, New York

October 7, Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

October 9, House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois

October 12, The Marquee Theater, Tempe, Arizona

October 13, Observatory North Park, San Diego, California

October 15, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California

October 16, Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California