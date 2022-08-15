Sabrina Carpenter announces US tour for new album 'emails i can't send'
Carpenter will going on her 12 stop tour starting on September 28 in Orlando, Florida
Sabrina Carpenter is taking her newest album "emails i can't send' on tour in 2022.
Carpenter's tour announcement comes right at the heels of the end of Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, which wrapped up in July. Carpenter, Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been involved in a love triangle since 2020.
This is Carpenter's fifth studio album which came out last month and features her popular single "because i liked a boy."
Carpenter announced her US tour via Instagram on Monday.
"IM GOING ON TOUR," Carpenter captioned her Instagram picture featuring the tour stops. The singer also shared that presale tickets are available on Tuesday.
Carpenter's 12 stop tour stars on September 29 in Orlando, Florida and wraps up on October 16 in San Francisco, California.
The full list of tour dates are below:
September 28, Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida
September 29, Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia
October 1, Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland
October 2, Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
October 3, Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts
October 6, Webster Hall, New York, New York
October 7, Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC
October 9, House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois
October 12, The Marquee Theater, Tempe, Arizona
October 13, Observatory North Park, San Diego, California
October 15, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California
October 16, Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California