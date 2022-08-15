Expand / Collapse search
Music
Published

Sabrina Carpenter announces US tour for new album 'emails i can't send'

Carpenter will going on her 12 stop tour starting on September 28 in Orlando, Florida

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Can't Blame a Girl for Trying' Video

Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Can't Blame a Girl for Trying'

Teen sensation rocks the All-American Summer concert stage

Sabrina Carpenter is taking her newest album "emails i can't send' on tour in 2022.

Carpenter's tour announcement comes right at the heels of the end of Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, which wrapped up in July. Carpenter, Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been involved in a love triangle since 2020. 

This is Carpenter's fifth studio album which came out last month and features her popular single "because i liked a boy."

OLIVIA RODRIGO REUNITES WITH RUMORED EX JOSHUA BASSETT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE BREAKUP HIT ‘DRIVERS LICENSE’ 

Sabrina Carpenter is going on a tour for her new album "emails i can't send."

Sabrina Carpenter is going on a tour for her new album "emails i can't send." (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung)

Carpenter announced her US tour via Instagram on Monday. 

"IM GOING ON TOUR," Carpenter captioned her Instagram picture featuring the tour stops. The singer also shared that presale tickets are available on Tuesday. 

Carpenter's 12 stop tour stars on September 29 in Orlando, Florida and wraps up on October 16 in San Francisco, California. 

There are 12 stops on the "emails i can't send tour."

There are 12 stops on the "emails i can't send tour." (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The full list of tour dates are below: 

September 28, Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida 

September 29, Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia

October 1, Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland 

October 2, Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

October 3, Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts 

October 6, Webster Hall, New York, New York 

October 7, Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

October 9, House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois 

October 12, The Marquee Theater, Tempe, Arizona 

October 13, Observatory North Park, San Diego, California 

October 15, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California 

October 16, Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California 

