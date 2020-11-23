'Jeopardy!' taps Ken Jennings as first guest host for show's restart

"Jeopardy!" is set to resume production on November 30, and viewers will see the late Alex Trebek's hosting duties temporarily filled by interim guests with one of its all-time great players taking the podium, the show said on Monday.

Contestant Ken Jennings, whose 74-game winning streak and $2.52 million in earnings are show records, will be the first to take over for Trebek. Earlier this year Jennings won the show's "Greatest of All Time" tournament.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings," the show's official Twitter account said. "Additional guest hosts to be announced."

The announcement also featured a statement from executive producer Mike Richards.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved," said Richards.

Following the news, Jennings also reacted, stating: "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January."

"Jeopardy!" also revealed that it will air 10 of Trebek's episodes during the weeks of Dec. 21 and 28 to celebrate his life, as well as air his final week of episodes beginning on Jan. 4.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 after a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The beloved longtime “Jeopardy!” host not only kept fans updated on his health battle every step of the way, but he continued to do his job hosting the popular trivia show as well.

Following his passing, "Jeopardy" honored the late television star.

At the beginning of Nov. 9th's episode, Richards took a moment to say a few words in remembrance of Trebek.

"Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek," Richards said while fighting back tears. "This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago."

Richards continued: "He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family."

Trebek's final 35 episodes will also be aired as they were shot because that's what Trebek "wanted," said Richards.

He added: "On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’ thank you for everything, Alex.”

Richards ended with the show's trademark opening: “This is ‘Jeopardy!'" It was followed by a moment of silence on the ”Jeopardy!" set with lights dimmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report