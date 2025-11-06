Ryan Reynolds sparks outrage in Minnesota with 'insulting' boxed wine comment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Reynolds received backlash this week after an interview about the launch of his boxed wine, Ugly Estates, which is being sold exclusively in Minnesota.

The "Deadpool" star insulted some people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by referring to it as an "underdog" state and suggesting it doesn’t have the same cultured sensibilities as the East Coast.

"You want to go to places that will get it," Reynolds told Minnesota’s Star Tribune in a piece published Monday. "I don’t think Martha’s Vineyard is going to really embrace this the way Minnesota might."

And although the wine comes from California, the fact that it is boxed rather than bottled made Reynolds believe the Midwesterners might have the right sense of humor for it.

"Funny people come out of Minnesota. Funny people come out of eastern Canada," Reynolds, who is a native of Vancouver, told the newspaper. "When you’re freezing your butt off in the winter months, you’re huddled together. And when you’re huddled together, you’re sparking ideas."

One Minnesotan didn’t mince words in a lengthy rebuke of his interview on Tuesday.

The Instagram user wrote that Reynolds had "insulted" the state by calling it an underdog despite U.S. News & World Report ranking it as the No. 4 best state overall.

"There is nothing underdog about our state other than having a football team that can never win the Super Bowl," she wrote. "Sports aren’t life for everyone and clearly underdog status of an entire state undermines the beauty of our communities.

"News flash to Ryan most people who drink wine here don’t drink boxed wine."

The user was also frustrated with his line about cold winters sparking ideas.

"So apparently, we will drink his wine and laugh because we are cold," she wrote.

"Ryan has only been to Minnesota 2 times in his life & knows nothing about us.

"I guess he thinks Minnesotans are cheap and lack taste. He tried to bring the wine to Texas but it failed."

"What is this guy even saying??" another commenter wrote. "The whole marketing strategy behind this is so bizarre... like who does he think hes enticing?? Its boxed wine, boxed wine tastes like every other boxed wine."

A third commenter said, "As someone born in Minnesota with friends and family it's insulting...’don't ya know’ what an a$$."

"So rude," another said.

Another user wrote on X, "Millionaire Ryan was hawking his boxed wine and said, ‘I don't think Martha's Vineyard is going to really embrace this the way Minnesota might’ To charm Minnesotans obviously."

But not everyone agreed. One X user felt that the word "underdog" was misconstrued. "It’s not a put down. It’s a hero. Hell there was even a cartoon about it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reynolds for comment.