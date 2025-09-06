Ryan Reynolds says he's not 'MAGA' or 'extreme anything,' recalls swapping phones with Trump supporter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Ryan Reynolds told attendees at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday that he is not "MAGA" or "extreme anything," recalling a moment when he suggested swapping phones with a MAGA supporter to compare social media algorithms.

The Canadian actor said he doesn't have to agree with someone to work with them, and criticized what he called the "us vs. them" mentality of identity politics, Richmond News reported.

"There's nothing better than sitting on set in America, working with somebody who's MAGA — and, you know, I'm not MAGA, I'm not extreme anything, but — certainly not that way — and I say, 'Hey, let's swap phones for a second. I want to see your algorithm. Check out mine,'" Reynolds recalled.

CANADIAN PM MAKES VEILED DIG AT TRUMP DURING FILM FESTIVAL, WARNS NOT TO PUSH 'TOO FAR'

"It's cool. Like, you would be blown away. I remember looking at it and going to this guy, I was like, 'Oh, that's compelling… ' And I kind of get — 'Yeah, I see what you mean.' And he looked at mine, and he said, 'It's fine.'"

The "Deadpool" star added that sporting events and movie theaters are great places for people with different opinions to come together and find common ground.

FILMMAKER ALLEGES ‘CENSORSHIP’ AFTER TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL DROPS OCT. 7 HAMAS ATTACK DOCUMENTARY

TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee asked Reynolds what it's like being a Canadian producing films in Los Angeles during today’s "elbows-up" era of Canadian nationalism.

Reynolds said he has always tried to embody Canadian values such as conflict resolution, emphasizing that he aims "to learn, rather than win."

He said this approach enables him to have collaborative, rather than combative, conversations with people who might not share his views.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Reynolds attended the festival to promote the documentary "John Candy: I Like Me," available globally on Oct. 10, which he produced.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also attended, and spoke ahead of the premiere of Reynolds' documentary, criticizing President Donald Trump during his speech. During his remarks, he highlighted Candy’s acting roles in a way that appeared to reference the U.S. president.

"We’re in a more dangerous, divided and intolerant world. In Canada, our sovereignty, our identity has come under threat. And when Canadians heard those threats, they channeled their inner John Candy — stood up, elbows up, wrote our own lines," the politician said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.