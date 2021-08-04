Ryan Reynolds reveals details about his final phone call with Alex Trebek

Ryan Reynolds is detailing his last conversation with Alex Trebek.

The 44-year-old actor opened up to E! News about his relationship with the late "Jeopardy!" host while discussing Trebek's cameo in the upcoming film "Free Guy."

"Even right up before shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch," Reynolds told the outlet. "This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that's for sure."

The "Deadpool" actor has previously spoken about his close relationship with the game show host. Trebek passed away in November after battling pancreatic cancer.

Reynolds also opened up to E! News about how "Free Guy" is his favorite movie that he's ever done.

"I would say it's probably my favorite movie I've ever done, mostly because I grew up watching Amblin movies about wish fulfillment," the actor explained.

"I just feel like the last few years have been so hard on so many people, not just in this country but all over the world. It's great working on and being a part of a movie that is just this unabashed ball of joy."