Ryan Reynolds remembers the last time he spoke to Alex Trebek: 'Absolutely gut-wrenching'

Ryan Reynolds is reflecting fondly on the late Alex Trebek.

The legendary "Jeopardy!" host died earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

During an interview with "Extra," Reynolds recalled the last time he spoke with Trebek, whom he previously paid respects to on social media.

"It forces you to look around a little bit and see the people and the faces that are in our lives every day and really remember not to taking them for granted," the actor said. "I was talking to Alex on the phone two months ago, and that was amazing then, just like that, he was gone."

The "Deadpool" star, 44, said he was in touch because Trebek had asked him to appear on "one of the shows he had coming up," having already appeared "a number of times."

"I was shooting in Atlanta and was unable to do it," the actor recalled. "When you speak with people like that-- that you grew up watching and suddenly you are talking to them on the phone-- you start to reflect."

Furthermore, the star stressed that "tomorrow is not a given."

"Hug them tight, the people in your life. It was really shocking and sad," said Reynolds. "Obviously, he was sick and it wasn’t totally, wildly unexpected. It’s still heartbreaking nonetheless. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching."

When the "Jeopardy!" host passed away, Reynolds shared a sweet tribute on Twitter to his fellow Canadian star.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny," Reynolds said online. "In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

"Free Guy" sees Reynolds play a man who realizes he's actually a character in a videogame. According to IMDb, Trebek will cameo as himself.

"Free Guy" was set for a late 2020 debut and was one of the year's final high-profile films planning to hit theaters, but its release date was dropped in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the picture has yet to be reassigned a new date.