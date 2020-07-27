Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for a woman’s stolen Build-A-Bear that has a recording from her late mom

Ryan Reynolds showed his support for a fellow Canadian on Saturday after learning the tragic story of her stolen Build-A-Bear.

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home,” Reynolds, 43, wrote on Twitter.

The "Deadpool" actor also retweeted an article from CBC which explained the significance of the stuffed animal to Vancouver resident Mara Soriano.

Soriano, 28, had her late mother’s voice recorded and put into a custom Build-A-Bear after her mother went into hospice care for cancer treatment.

"At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with," she told CBC. "That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice. She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she'll always be with me."

Soriano’s mom died of cancer in June 2019.

The Vancouver resident explained that the bear was stolen while she was distracted as she unpacked a van after moving.

The bag also contained a blank checkbook, Soriano’s green card, social insurance cards, her and her husband’s passports, and an iPad. Soriano, however, is most concerned about getting the teddy bear back.

"It's a reminder of home," she said. "The bear has a message in it in Filipino. It says 'I love you,' but in our language. So it's very specific and very unique.”

Soriano added: "I just really want to find my bear. That's all that I care about."

Reynolds’ retweet had garnered over 320,000 likes and over 93,000 retweets as of Monday morning.

Many fans pointed out the Canadian actor has a connection to bears after a brief cameo in the film “Ted.”

Reynolds shares three young daughters with Blake Lively, making it likely that there are many stuffed animals in their home.