Ryan Lochte’s wife Kayla goes topless, while he wears her outfit in viral ‘Flip the Switch’ challenge

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid are the latest celebrities to participate in TikTok's viral "Flip the Switch" challenge.

In the video shared on TikTok and Instagram, Lochte and Reid stand in their bathroom. As Reid applies lipstick, Lochte, 35, waits behind her, wearing only a bright yellow speedo, black goggles and a matching swim cap.

The video is accompanied by Drake's "Nonstop," which has the lyrics "flipped the switch."

Toward the end of the video, the bathroom lights go dark for a moment, and then they come back, the two have traded places -- and clothes.

Lochte is now wearing Reid's leopard print top and black shorts with lipstick smeared on his face, while Reid was in the background, topless, with only the speedo, goggles and swim cap.

Reid covered her chest with her hands, and with a surprised look on her face, ducked behind a nearby door.

"Jumping on this #tiktok bandwagon #quarantine," Lochte wrote in the caption.

Lochte and Reid aren't the only high-profile couple to join in on the fun.

Two weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez posted a similar video.

The clip, shared to Instagram as well, showed Lopez, 50, as she dances wearing a white dress while Rodriguez, 44, wears aviators and a blue jacket with a white button-down shirt.

When the lyrics "I just flipped the switch" plays, the video cuts to Rodriguez performing a dance while wearing the white dress as JLo stands still, recording the dance, wearing her fiance's outfit.