Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid get married again

Ryan Lochte just said “I do” again!

The world-famous swimmer and former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid exchanged vows on Sunday at Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, California, according to People.

This is the second time the couple decided to get married after a less formal ceremony at a courthouse in Gainesville, Florida, in January.

“What a day. Surrounded with love,” Reid captioned their wedding photo, in which the pair happily pose before a trellis absolutely covered in white flowers. “The Lochtes!!! Thank you so much to every single one of you who made this day magical. Above and beyond! Extremely thankful and blessed to have the best team ever!”

For the more traditional gathering, the 27-year-old bride chose a gorgeous white gown by Galia Lahav featuring delicate detailing, a tulle skirt and an extra-long veil. As for Lochte, he chose a custom tan Giorgio Verdi tuxedo. The two are parents to a 15-month-old son Caiden Zane, who also rocked a tux for the lavish event.

“Since we had Caiden, we both wanted him to be a part of [our wedding] in some way,” Lochte told the publication. “We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing!”

Lochte and Reid dispensed with the formality of the occasion and opted for a celebratory gathering, ushering guests into the outdoor space with shots of tequila poured into shot glasses that doubled as placards. And at the reception, attendees enjoyed pizza as well as some of Reid’s favorite Mexican dishes. But the fun didn't end there! They also served three cakes to guests as well as two signature cocktails: a coconut Margarita for her and an Old Fashioned with a twist for him.

