Ryan Gosling could be the newest addition to the upcoming 'Ocean's Eleven' prequal with Margot Robbie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new "Ocean's Eleven" movie with Margot Robbie was announced back in May and now it looks like Ryan Gosling might be joining the upcoming film.

Robbie and Gosling both star in the live action Barbie movie with a 2023 release and they could be joining forces once again for the new addition to the "Ocean's" franchise.

In May, it was announced that Robbie would star in and produce the movie with her husband Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham.

CHRIS EVANS, RYAN GOSLING LAND NETFLIX ROLES IN $200M SPY THRILLER

According to a new report from Punk News, Gosling is in the running for a role in the Warner Bros. movie.

The movie, which is directed by "Bombshell" director Jay Roach and is set to begin production next spring, is "known to be an original ‘Ocean’s Eleven' that is set in Europe in the 1960s," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original "Ocean's Eleven" movie came out in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Angie Dickinson.

‘THE SUICIDE SQUAD’ STAR MARGOT ROBBIE FEELS SHE ‘PEAKED’ IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘THIS KEEPS ME UP AT NIGHT’

The movie about Danny Ocean and his accomplices robbing Las Vegas casinos was rebooted in 2001 with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in leading roles.

Since then, three additional "Ocean's" movies were released. "Ocean's Twelve" came out in 2004 and "Ocean's Thirteen" came out in 2007, both starring Clooney, Damon and Pitt.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"Ocean's 8" then came out in 2018 with female stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.