Ryan Gosling seen as Ken in first look at 'Barbie' live-action movie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Gosling is set to star as Ken in the "Barbie" live-action film due next summer, and the studio has dropped the first look at the actor in character.

A first look at Gosling’s character surfaced on Wednesday and the 41-year-old actor debuts Ken’s iconic platinum blonde hair in an all-denim outfit.

"The Notebook" star shows off his abs as he posed in white underwear that says "KEN" along the waistband.

Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie, 31, who’s taking on the title role. The Warner Bros. film will also star Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.

AMY SCHUMER RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT ANNE HATHAWAY IS REPLACING HER AS 'BARBIE:' 'SHE'S PERFECT'

The film currently has a July 2023 release date and will only be shown in theaters.

In August, Robbie spoke with British Vogue about her upcoming role in the Greta Gerwig live-action movie.

"People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...’" Robbie said.

The current project has been in the works for 8 years, originally with Sony, before it made its way to Warner Bros. Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer were in the running for the lead role during the early stages.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."