Alec Baldwin posts ‘everything is going to be alright’ Instagram amid ‘Rust’ wrongful death lawsuit filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video message to his 2.4 million followers that read "EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE ALRIGHT."

The former "30 Rock" star tagged Parrish Art Museum located in Watermill, New York.

The social media post comes amid a new wrongful death lawsuit that has been levied against him and others associated with the filming of the movie "Rust" as an investigation into the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, continues.

Baldwin and numerous co-defendants are named in the suit, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls, as well as production companies and producers, who are accused of flouting industry-standard firearm safety guidelines.

'RUST' ON-SET MEDIC FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST MOVIE PRODUCERS AND CREW MEMBERS

The lawsuit, which was filed by lawyers on behalf of Hutchins' widowed husband and son, names Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" as well as "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" which led to the death of Hutchins, according to the Hutchins' family lawyer.

Hutchins' family is suing for punitive damages, funeral and burial expenses among other things to be determined at trial.

In response, Baldwin's attorney hit back at the claim as he emphasized that the actor is continuing to " cooperate " with authorities on the investigation into Hutchins' death.

'RUST' SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: ALEC BALDWIN HAS TURNED IN CELLPHONE, AUTHORITIES SAY

"Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," attorney Aaron Dyer said on behalf of Baldwin in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," the statement continued.

"This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use," it concluded.

Last week, "Rust" key medic Cheryln Schaefer also filed a lawsuit against the movie's producers as well as several crew members, claiming she can no longer work following her experience on the movie set.

Assistant director Halls, property master Sarah Zachry, armorer Gutierrez Reed and firearm supplier Seth Kenney have all been named in the suit, alongside Rust Movie Productions, LLC, and the location that production was being filmed on, Bonanza Creek Ranch.

'RUST' CINEMATOGRAPHER HALYNA HUTCHINS' DEATH SPARKS NEW MEXICO GUN SAFETY BILL FOR ACTORS

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Santa Fe County, Schaefer alleges that "Gutierrez Reed loaded the revolver with the round containing the bullet that killed [cinematographer] Halyna Hutchins."

Furthermore, the suit claims "Zachry assisted Hannah Gutierrez Reed in handling the revolver prior to the rehearsal."

ALEC BALDWIN, 'RUST' PRODUCERS FILE TO DISMISS LAWSUIT, ALLRED SAYS NOT SO FAST

Baldwin is not named as a defendant in this lawsuit.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.