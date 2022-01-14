Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

'Rust' shooting investigation: Alec Baldwin has turned in cellphone, authorities say

Authorities want to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins

By Lauryn Overhultz , Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to authorities, according to officials. 

The cellphone was turned over to authorities in Suffolk County in New York state, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday. Investigators will gather evidence from the phone and turn over the information to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Baldwin's civil attorney, Aaron Dyer of the firm Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman also confirmed the cellphone had been turned over in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation," Dyer said.

Alec Baldwin handed over his cellphone to authorities Friday, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Alec Baldwin handed over his cellphone to authorities Friday, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: MOVIE'S ARMORER FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST PROP DISTRIBUTOR

"But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."

Dyer previously told Fox News Digital that the actor would be handing over his phone this week.

Baldwin's civil attorney previously told Fox News Digital that the cellphone would be turned over to authorities some time 'this week.'

Baldwin's civil attorney previously told Fox News Digital that the cellphone would be turned over to authorities some time 'this week.' (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The search warrant for the cellphone was approved by a Santa Fe County magistrate judge on Dec. 16. The lead detective on the case served the warrant to Baldwin through his attorney via email, and the attorney acknowledged it, according to the sheriff's department press release.

After Baldwin didn't immediately hand over the cellphone, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department enlisted the help of the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office and authorities in the state of New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was holding a gun while rehearsing for a scene in the indie film ‘Rust’ Oct. 21, 2021, when the gun discharged, killing Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was holding a gun while rehearsing for a scene in the indie film ‘Rust’ Oct. 21, 2021, when the gun discharged, killing Hutchins. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department wants to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was holding a gun while rehearsing for a scene in the indie film "Rust" Oct. 21, when the gun discharged, killing Hutchins.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at lauryn.overhultz@fox.com.

Trending