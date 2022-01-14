'Rust' shooting investigation: Alec Baldwin has turned in cellphone, authorities say

Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to authorities , according to officials.

The cellphone was turned over to authorities in Suffolk County in New York state, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday. Investigators will gather evidence from the phone and turn over the information to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Baldwin's civil attorney, Aaron Dyer of the firm Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman also confirmed the cellphone had been turned over in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation," Dyer said.

"But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."

Dyer previously told Fox News Digital that the actor would be handing over his phone this week.

The search warrant for the cellphone was approved by a Santa Fe County magistrate judge on Dec. 16. The lead detective on the case served the warrant to Baldwin through his attorney via email, and the attorney acknowledged it, according to the sheriff's department press release.

After Baldwin didn't immediately hand over the cellphone, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department enlisted the help of the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office and authorities in the state of New York.

