Same Alec Baldwin shot struck both Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza: reports

One projectile from a firearm used by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" on Thursday went through the body of the film’s cinematographer before striking the film’s director, according to reports.

Both the New York Post and the Hollywood website Showbiz 411 claimed they received first-hand accounts from eyewitnesses to the tragic shooting in New Mexico that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza.

After the incident, Baldwin appeared to be in shock, a source told Showbiz 411.

"In all my years, I’ve never been handed a hot gun," Baldwin reportedly said, using a term for a firearm with live ammunition.

Fox News has not independently confirmed the accounts published by the two outlets.

After the shooting, the set was quickly shut down as ambulances arrived and a helicopter prepared to transport Hutchins to an Albuquerque trauma center where she later died. Souza was reportedly released from a Santa Fe hospital after receiving medical treatment, reports have said.

Souza, 48, was struck in the area of one of his collarbones, the Showbiz 411 source said.

At the time of the shooting, Baldwin had "no idea" how badly Hutchins and Souza had been wounded, a witness told the New York Post.

Prior to the shooting, Baldwin had been told he was being handed a "cold gun," meaning a firearm that was not loaded, said court documents filed in New Mexico on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

No charges have been filed in the case, according to reports. The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement and under an internal review by the company that was producing the film.