Alec Baldwin returns to NYC home amid ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

It’s been almost three weeks since the deadly Oct. 21 shooting on the Santa Fe, New Mexico film set of "Rust, which saw actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shoot and kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins wound director Joel Souza wounded.

Now, Baldwin has returned home to New York City. The 63-year-old actor/producer was spotted out to dinner with his wife, Hilaria, at a restaurant in Greenwich Village late Sunday evening.

Baldwin wore a black jacket and Hilaria donned a red, green, and yellowed patterned coat as they sat outside at a table. The couple was spotted again on Tuesday running errands around Manhattan.

The star seems to be finding a more normal rhythm again. On Tuesday, Baldwin promoted a new episode of his podcast, "Here's The Thing," on his Instagram account . He revealed it was recorded back in July.

Before that, the couple posted Halloween photos of their family on social media a little over a week after the incident took place.

Baldwin has publicly vowed to aid in any way he can in the Santa Fe Police Department investigation into the matter that left a grieving husband and father along with a 9-year-old son in bereavement.

He also had an emotional meeting with Hutchins' family in the hours after the shooting.

The "30 Rock" alum even got front-and-center at an impassioned roadside press conference in Vermont, where he was staying with his family after the shooting.

He pronounced to roaming photographers that he and Hutchins, 42, were "friends" and went to dinner just two nights before the revolver that Baldwin was wielding fired what the sheriff said was a "live projectile."

An insider at the reported "high-dollar" establishment relayed in close quarters that celebrities who are in town often frequent the venue and tout it for its privacy. One must sneak to the restroom if they dare to tap out a text since signs in its dining room spell no phones allowed.

Outside of Baldwin, the daily dealings for other crew members involved in the Western have turned movie-like as they too tend to their day-to-day duties.

The grind for crew members like "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has turned upside down.

The 24-year-old daughter of longtime Hollywood armorer Thell Reed – who was working on just her second film production – has needed to lawyer up and her camp is even claiming potential "sabotage" as they’re steadfast that there is no question Gutierrez Reed loaded the antique pistol with rounds from the box labeled "dummies."

"It’s only been two weeks, and I’m not ready to speak on it yet," Gutierrez Reed told Fox News Digital exclusively, saying she isn’t yet ready to address the matter on the low-budget picture.

"That’ll come," Gutierrez Reed pressed in an irritated yet somber tone.

"At this point in time, I’m just referring and directing everyone to my lawyers," she added.

An attorney for the 24-year-old told Fox News Digital, "She will first be cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

While crew members in arms reach to the mishap answer investigator questions, those closest to them are also fielding countless reporter requests.

Gutierrez Reed’s father, Thell Reed, declined to speak to Fox News Digital but relayed in presence that he "wasn’t there" and didn’t have any more to add.

Additionally, the film’s costume designer, Terese Davis, has also spoken out regarding the on-set tragedy and told Fox News the late Hutchins was "the center of [the crew’s] family."

Davis' name surfaced when Baldwin shared a lengthy social media post from the crew member slamming "bulls---" claims of poor working conditions on the set of "Rust" and suggesting tension between producers and crew members over several issues such as commute lengths and housing accommodations.

In her social media statement, Davis said she was "so sick of this narrative."

"The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls---," she said.

Davis offered specific details of hours spent on set and claimed that crew members did in fact have hotels, but didn't feel they "were fancy enough. NOT that they were unsafe."

Davis told Fox News in a statement: "Movie sets for me are like families, they are each beautiful experiences and Rust was a particularly tight set," adding that Hutchins was "the brightest light and to have 1 or 2 people destroy her beauty with ugly, false noise is compounding the hurt and making the grieving process that much harder."

"This is a time for people to come together to comfort one another," the designer added.

As the sheriff forges on with its unprecedented investigation, New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has maintained that "everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

