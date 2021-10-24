Alec Baldwin meets with Halyna Hutchins' husband, son in emotional meeting following accidental shooting

Alec Baldwin met with the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the woman who was tragically killed during an accidental discharge of a prop gun on the set of the movie "Rust."

Hutchins, the director of photography on the picture, was killed in the incident and director Joel Souza was injured but has been subsequently released from the hospital. The incident occurred when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a firearm that he was told was unloaded, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

Over the weekend, Baldwin was spotted near a Santa Fe, New Mexico hotel with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew and their 9-year-old son. In the emotional snaps, Baldwin can be seen embracing Matthew as well as their son just days after the loss of Halyna. In other photos, the trio walks outside of a hotel in the area where the family of the late cinematographer is likely staying.

The emotional meeting comes not long after Baldwin broke his silence on the matter on Twitter, where he expressed his condolences to the Hutchins family and noted that he is complying with an investigation into the on-set incident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, Matthew took to Instagram a day later to eulogize and honor his late wife following the tragedy.

"We miss you, Halyna!" he captioned the photos.

Matthew told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he had made contact with Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin, and he is being very supportive," Matthew Hutchins told Fox News.

Matthew's mother, who is Halyna's mother-in-law, was also reached by Fox News early Friday. While declining to speak in-depth to allow her son to release a statement of his own, she told Fox News, "This is just a horrible time for us. She was my daughter-in-law, and she was a wonderful, wonderful person."

Production on "Rust" has halted indefinitely after Baldwin discharged a prop gun during production on Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe resulting in the death of Hutchins, 42, and the wounding of Souza, 48.

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza who was wounded in the collarbone area was taken by ambulance to a medical center. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning.

The movie is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s' Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

