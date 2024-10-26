Pop star Chappell Roan snaps at ‘disrespectful’ photographer on red carpet, demands an apology

Singer Chappell Roan called out a "disrespectful" photographer at a Los Angeles movie premiere.

When Roan, 26, posed for photos on the red carpet for Olivia Rodrigo’s "GUTS" film, she recognized a photographer who allegedly shouted at her at the Grammy Awards.

In a viral fan video, the singer angrily approached the unidentified photographer and yelled, "You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys."

"You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes. Yes... At the Universal after-party. I remember. You were so rude to me, and I deserve an apology for that. Yeah, yep, yep, you do. No no no. You need to apologize to me."

A team member then stepped in, after Roan confronted the photographer. It’s unknown if she received an apology.

The heated exchange came a month after she clashed with a photographer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a similar incident, a photographer yelled "shut the f--- up," to the singer.

She immediately turned, pointed her finger at the photographer after the crass comment was made and replied, "You shut the f--- up."

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer added, "Don’t! Not me, b----!" A voice in the background was heard cheering her on, saying, "Tell ‘em, girl!"

Roan, born with the name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, explained what happened during the tense encounter.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she told Entertainment Tonight. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

The "Pink Pony Club" singer’s viral red carpet moment comes after she previously accused some fans of stalking, harassment and "predatory behavior" in scathing social media posts.

"For the past 10 years, I've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time," she shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s---," she added. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Roan addressed fans after she received "nonconsensual physical and social interactions."

The singer drew a fine line in her statement after she pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

The "Casual" singer shot to megastardom after her 2024 Coachella performance went viral. The pop star boasts 4 million followers on Instagram and an additional 3 million on TikTok.