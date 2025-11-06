Russell Crowe, 61, reveals how he lost 57 pounds in recent dramatic transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell Crowe is sharing the secrets behind his 57-pound weight loss.

During Thursday's episode of the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the Academy Award-winning actor, 61, opened up about his recent transformation and explained how science has helped him along the way.

Crowe credited cutting his alcohol consumption as a major contributing factor.

"We normalize both drinking and wagering," he said, "but we never look at the damage they cause.

"I'm a big proponent for having a drink. It's my cultural heritage and, as a working-class man, it's my g--damn right, Joe," he admitted. "But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities."

Crowe said that one night of "fun" is "plenty" for him these days.

"If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it's going to be a really nice wine," he said. "I try not to have casual drinks now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it."

Another major factor that has helped him achieve his weight loss is a health services platform called Ways2Well, a company that helps individuals "take control of their health by providing advanced, preventive care that (goes) beyond traditional healthcare models," according to its site. Crowe was first introduced to the company by Rogan.

Crowe said he has been receiving injections as part of his personalized wellness program.

"I've probably connected with them about five times since that first time, and the real benefit I'm getting that I think, right, because I'm not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I've been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs," he said.

"Ways2Well was a great call for me because it's calmed down a bunch of stuff. It's taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards.

"It's calmed down my body's inflammation."

Country star Jelly Roll has also credited Ways2Well methods in his own weight loss journey.

"I was an instant gratification guy all my life," Jelly said in a video posted to the company's site.

"My relationship with God has really strengthened my patience, but I'm learning a lot too in my weight loss journey with Ways2Well," he continued. "Everyone has been praising me on my weight loss journey, but it's taken a couple of years.

"Patience, baby."