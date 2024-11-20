Daniel Craig criticizes fame, says being a 'celebrity kills you'

"James Bond" actor Daniel Craig is criticizing the price of fame.

Craig, 56, opened up about the pitfalls of being in the spotlight and how it may impact famous individuals.

"Celebrity kills you. Really, it’s a terrible, terrible thing that can happen, and I think you’ve got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face, because it’s so easy to be tempted," Craig shared with The New York Times.

His comments come after singer Chappell Roan was outspoken about her struggles with "stalking and harassment" during her rise to super stardom.

Last month, the "Good Luck Babe!" singer called out a "disrespectful" photographer at a Los Angeles movie premiere.

She previously had a heated exchange at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after a photographer yelled "shut the f--- up" to the singer.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer’s viral red carpet moments come after she previously accused some fans of stalking, harassment and "predatory behavior" in scathing social media posts.

Meanwhile, as Craig recognized Roan’s pushback, he credited how she’s handled fame.

"I really admire the guts to say those things," he said.

As Craig gears up for his next role in the film "Queer," he added the pressure he felt between becoming a "brand" rather than being recognized as an actor.

"Am I a brand? You have to do social media, and I can’t do that. I even regret emails I send."

The veteran actor continued to explain that if the role in "Queer" had been offered to him a decade ago, he would’ve chosen his role in James Bond first.

"I wouldn’t have done it," he remarked. "I was so wrapped up in Bond and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this. Especially early on with Bond, I was like, ‘This is enough. Stay in my lane.’"

The "Knives Out" star went on to give a glimpse into his next role.

"I know lots of tough men in this world who are vulnerable," Craig added. "And I like to portray that in movies. That truth is interesting to me."

In September, the actor rolled his eyes when a reporter asked him, "Do you think there could be a gay James Bond?"

Craig smiled and dismissed the question, adding, "I mean, really."

"Queer" director Luca Guadagnino then chimed in, saying, "Guys, let's be adults in the room for a second."

"Thank you," Craig added.

Craig finished his final film as James Bond in 2021 with the film "No Time To Die."

He stars in Guadagnino’s new film "Queer" about a drug-addicted gay man who falls in love with another man in Mexico during the 1950s.

