Russell Brand denies rape and sexual abuse allegations, Dolly Parton stopped Elvis from recording hit song

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

RUSSELL ROCKED - Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual abuse of 4 women; comedian denies 'serious criminal allegations.' Continue reading here…

‘I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU’ - Dolly Parton stopped Elvis from recording hit song for one reason. Continue reading here…

COMMODORE KATE - Kate Middleton braces for life vest mishap during first royal outing in new military role. Continue reading here…

ROCKET MAN - Elton John's lyricist Bernie Taupin recalls star's struggles with addiction: 'Drugs are the big lie.' Continue reading here…

‘ERROR IN JUDGMENT' - Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse nonprofit after Danny Masterson support letter backlash. Continue reading here…

‘HELL NO’ - Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack reveals what rocker refuses to do as grandparent. Continue reading here…

STAR SIGHTINGS - Kate Winslet, Gisele Bündchen and Leni Klum show off risqué fashion trend. Continue reading here…

‘I HAVE TO OBJECT’ - Steve Martin shuts down Miriam Margolyes' claim he hit her during filming 'Little Shop of Horrors.' Continue reading here…

‘SOAK UP THE SUN’ - Sheryl Crow admits moving from Los Angeles to Tennessee 'saved my life.' Continue reading here…

CLEARING THE AIR - Amy Schumer clarifies Nicole Kidman joke: ‘I was not making fun of how she looks.’ Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube