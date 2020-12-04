Rumer Willis says she's 'pretty freaked out' after coronavirus exposure: 'WEAR A DAMN MASK'

Rumer Willis is sharing a message with her fans after being exposed to coronavirus.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Thursday evening, the actress daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis urged followers to protect others as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe.

"It's not up for discussion anymore!" she wrote over a video clip that saw several superimposed masks cycle over her lower face. "I don't really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A DAMN MASK!"

The "Masked Singer" alum, 32, then revealed that she came in contact with someone that had contracted the novel virus.

"I was exposed to covid today because someone didn't feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and I'm gonna be honest I'm pretty freaked out and angry," she said.

Willis added: "It's not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others."

The actress' thinking on the matter seems to have evolved recently. During an interview in April while sheltering with her famous parents and sisters Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, Rumer said that she tries to exercise patience when people don't adhere to safety protocols and suggestions.

"I feel like something that we do as a family is try to the best of your ability to recognize that whatever someone's path is, is also gonna be their path," she said at the time. "... It's not for me to control or decide what you decide to do. I can only have control over what I do for myself."

However, the star added that she found it to be "heartbreaking" to see people not following guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

She added: "Allowing yourself to let go of any non-responsibility you have ... is the best thing that you can do."