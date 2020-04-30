Demi Moore shares what she does to 'center' herself during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Demi Moore is trying to stay centered during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 57-year-old actress recently sat down with her three daughters to talk about how they "center" themselves when they see people not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

A video of Moore's chat was shared on Instagram on Tuesday by clothing brand Wyllis.

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE HAVE 'FAMILY PAINT NIGHT' AS THEY CONTINUE TO QUARANTINE TOGETHER

"It's basically recognizing you need to do what's right for yourself, what you feel is right," Moore noted.

Her daughter Rumer Willis agreed.

"I feel like something that we do as a family is try to the best of your ability to recognize that whatever someone's path is, is also gonna be their path," said Willis, 31. "...It's not for me to control or decide what you decide to do. I can only have control over what I do for myself."

Willis said that while it's "heartbreaking" to watch people ignore social distancing guidelines, "allowing yourself to let go of any non-responsibility you have ... is the best thing that you can do."

Moore then chimed in again, agreeing with her daughter.

CELEBRITY EXES WHO ARE QUARANTINING TOGETHER

"First acknowledging that there is a lot of fear around being close to someone or someone that you care about not doing the things that we've all been encouraged to do for the safety of our selves and our family," she said.

"I think centering ourselves in just one, being able to really acknowledge that that's scary and that it's OK to feel scared and that that's pretty normal and that we're not alone," she continued. "You're not alone to feel that way."

Moore also said that doing "little things" can help keep her focused as well.

"Taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, to do any kind of writing to kind of get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of potential fear or frustration," she advised. "And then I think exorcising and letting go."

BRUCE WILLIS' DAUGHTER REVEALS WHY ACTOR IS QUARANTINING WITH EX DEMI MOORE AND NOT HIS WIFE EMMA HEMING

She added: "We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else."

Moore and her daughters have been in quarantine with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, and the whole crew has kept busy with plenty of family activities.

Most recently, they engaged in a "family paint night," which Moore shared photos of on Instagram.

The first photo showed Moore working on a colorful picture, while the second showcased the entire quarantine crew huddled around a table, working hard on their art.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They've also created a "quarantine edition" book club, and the group has read Laura Day's "How to Rule the World from Your Couch," which Moore showcased on Instagram with a photo of the family cuddled up, each reading a copy of the book.