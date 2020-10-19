Rumer Willis opens up about losing virginity to 'older' man who didn't 'check in’

Rumer Willis is opening up about not fully understanding the moment she lost her virginity.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore made the shocking revelation in a return to Jada Pinkett-Smith's “Red Table Talk” nearly a year after she appeared with Moore and sister Tallulah in Nov. 2019 -- and touched on a number of heavy topics, including addiction and the first time she had sex.

"When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it,” Willis, now 31, said on the episode titled “Sexual Consent,” according to Entertainment Tonight. “I was not abused or wasn't raped... but I didn't say yes. I wasn't gung-ho about it. But I also didn't say no."

The screen and Broadway stage actress maintained that during her first time she “just let it happen” and lamented the fact that the man she was with was “older and took advantage” simply because he “didn’t check-in” with Willis to gauge her comfort level at the time.

“That's where I feel like the man's responsibility is,” Willis stated. “No means no, but what if you can't say no?"

The upcoming conversation was taped before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on industries worldwide and also features Slut Walk founder and women’s right activist, Amber Rose and DeAndre Levy in the ongoing discussion about consent.

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” airs Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.