Rumer Willis shares throwback photo with dad Bruce Willis on the set of 'Die Hard'

Throwback Thursday came early for Rumer Willis.

The 31-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon from her childhood.

In the photo, a young Willis stands with her father, Bruce, decked out in his "Die Hard" costume -- fake blood and all.

Bruce, now 65, squats in the photo so he and his daughter are eye-to-eye.

"Going through old photos and found this gem today," Willis wrote in the caption. "John McClane Forever."

John McClane is the name of Bruce's character from "Die Hard" and its numerous sequels.

The pair are quarantining together with Rumer's mother and Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as their other children: Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

The crew has been busy while self-isolating together, even creating a "family book club."

Moore, 57, shared a photo of her quarantine crew -- which includes two of the girls' boyfriends and another pal -- cuddled up on the couch, reading "How to Rule the World from Your Couch" by Laura Day.

"Family book club..." said the actress in the caption. "⁣How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition."