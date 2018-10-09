First-look photo of Ruby Rose in Batwoman costume for CW crossover

Ruby Rose is ready to take flight.

A photo showing the Australian actress, 32, as Kate Kane -- who goes by the superhero name Batwoman -- was released by The CW Tuesday.

Rose also shared the photo with her 13.2 million Instagram followers.

“🦇❤️First look❤️🦇🦇 Crossover event 🦇 Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET,” she captioned the shot, which has already amassed more than 107,900 likes.

Batwoman will be introduced during the network’s annual crossover between its existing DC Comics shows, “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl.

Fans can check out the action with a Dec. 9 episode of “Arrow” at 8 p.m. ET, as well as Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 episodes of “The Flash” and “Supergirl” during the same time slot, respectively, EW reports.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, a lesbian superhero, is also in development for the 2019-20 season.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” EW quoted a logline for the project as saying in July.

The description added, “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.