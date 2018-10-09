'The Middle' star Patricia Heaton lands gig in new CBS multi-camera series

Patricia Heaton has picked her followup series starring vehicle to ABC’s "The Middle," signing on to topline and executive produce multi-camera comedy Carol’s Second Act, which has received a series commitment at CBS. The project hails from "Trophy Wife" creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, where FourBoys is based.

Written by Halpern and Haskins, Carol’s Second Act centers around Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

Halpern and Haskins executive produce with Heaton, Hunt and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys, Heaton’s manager, Adam Griffin, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

The deal brings Heaton back to multi-camera comedy and to CBS where she starred on "Everybody Loves Raymond," which earned her three Emmy awards. It is one of two hit comedy series Heaton has starred on that went to nine seasons, along with ABC’s single-camera "The Middle," which wrapped its and final season last May.

"Carol’s Second Act" falls under the pod deal FourBoys recently signed with CBS TV Studios.

Halpern and Haskins created and executive produced the ABC comedy series Trophy Wife. The duo recently served as co-executive producers-writers on ABC’s The Mayor, Imaginary Mary and Black-ish. They are repped by UTA and Rise Management.

This is Kapital’s third big comedy sale at CBS so far this season. The company also has two put pilot commitments, for Generation Gap, a single-camera comedy from "Me, Myself & I" creator Dan Kopelman, and "The Squeeze," a multi-camera comedy from 9JKL‘s Dana Klein.

Kapital has three comedy series on CBS, returning "Life In Pieces" and the upcoming "The Neighborhood" and "Fam."

Heaton is repped by UTA, LINK Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and Skryzniarz and Mallean.

