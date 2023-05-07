King Charles’ coronation concert sneak peek as Prince William teases special role

The royals shared final preparations Sunday for King Charles' coronation concert.

Kensington Palace posted a sneak peek at the concert that included Prince William walking up to a microphone on a stage.

The heir to the throne will give a speech honoring his father during the concert.

Ahead of the concert, London communities will participate in street parties. The community get-togethers, part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch, were intended to bring neighbors together to celebrate the newly crowned king even as support for the monarchy wanes.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend any Big Lunches, but are set to make an appearance at the concert Sunday evening.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform at the coronation concert. Others scheduled to perform include Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Perry previously explained her connection to the royal family saying, "I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values."

"He asked me to sing, and it all aligned."

Richie has his own connection to the royal family – through the late Princess Diana.

Richie and Diana first crossed paths during his concert in London in 1986. At the time, Richie performed his 1984 hit, "Hello," which he shared was Diana's favorite song. The singer and his then-wife, Brenda Harvey, also gifted the princess two leather jackets for her sons: William and Harry. The boys were 4 and 2 at the time.

King Charles' coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were both crowned during the official ceremony, which was attended by roughly 2,000 people.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, the king's brother, were both in attendance despite their tensions with the royal family. The Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey alone as his wife Meghan Markle stayed behind in California.

The couple's son celebrated his fourth birthday on the same day as the coronation.

Prince Andrew arrived with his daughters; Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33. The Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was not in attendance with the trio.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew both are non-working members of the royal family. Harry and Markle stepped back from their senior roles in 2020, while Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles in 2022.

