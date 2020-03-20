Rosie O'Donnell bashes Trump's coronavirus response: 'He really is such a disappointment'

Rosie O’Donnell strongly criticized Donald Trump for his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

O’Donnell and Trump have famously feuded over the years and the 57-year-old actress and former talk show host reignited their war of words in a recent interview with TMX News on Thursday. She joined a bevy of other celebrities in criticizing Trump’s slow response to the coronavirus in the United States.

“There’s tremendous confusion, and it comes right from President Trump and it started from him saying it was a hoax, a Democratic hoax,” O’Donnell said (via People).

The comedian was referencing a speech Trump gave at a Feb. 28 rally in South Carolina where he seemingly downplayed the severity of the coronavirus by calling it another “hoax” by Democrats to call for his removal from office.

“At this level of crisis that he would choose to go that way I mean — he really is such a disappointment to so many people on so many different levels,” O’Donnell added of Trump’s response.

She went on to mock the president’s previous promise that people will be able to get tested for the coronavirus if they need it. However, despite those claims, America continues to lag behind other countries in terms of getting appropriate tests to its citizens to determine if they do or do not have the virus.

“We needed the test kits months ago. No one answered why he decided to not take the World Health Organization tests. I think it was for him to try making the tests in the United States,” O’Donnell said.

She added: “We need to – when this is over – to get through the reasons why things happened as they did, so we can make sure this never happens again. We’re looking forward to a time when the nation has a leader they can trust, who doesn’t lie to them.”

The star noted that the lack of federal leadership is contributing to Americans’ being anxious about the spread of COVID-19. She also suggested that this will negatively impact Trump’s reelection campaign.

“In November I think Americans will use their voices loud and strong,” O’Donnell concluded.

O’Donnell’s rebuke of Trump comes after her announcement that she’ll be reviving her beloved talk show, “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for one night only to raise funds for the Actors Fund and help the industry that’s been deeply affected by the pandemic response.

The episode will stream live on YouTube and Broadway.com on March 22 due to the fact that theaters and all of Broadway are closed until mid-April.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," said O'Donnell in a statement. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all, Broadway has given to the world, now – in this time of tremendous need – it’s our turn to give something back."