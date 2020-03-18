'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' returning for single episode to raise money amid coronavirus outbreak

Rosie O'Donnell is helping others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old actress will once again host "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" for a one-night-only episode to rain funds for The Actors Fund, Fox News can confirm.

The program will stream live on YouTube and Broadway.com on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET, following the closures of all Broadway theaters until mid-April.

FRIENDS' REUNION SPECIAL DELAYED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: REPORT

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," said O'Donnell in a statement. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all, Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back."

She continued: “There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'YOU, TOO, SPRING BREAKERS'

Said lineup contains the likes of Katharine McPhee, Sarah Jessica Parker, Morgan Freeman and more, who will all appear from the "comfort of their own homes."

The Actors Fund provides services and support to people in the entertainment business, including housing services, addiction recovery and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Donnell, who hosted a day-time talk show for six years, has always been a lover of Broadway, often promoting performances on her show. She has appeared on Broadway a number of times and earned a Tony Award for her dedication to arts education.