Arnold Schwarzenegger urges people to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘You, too, spring breakers'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 72-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday where he shared a video message imploring everyone to practice social distancing.

"I'm at home in the jacuzzi, smoking a little stogie," he began his post, which featured the actor doing just that.

The former California governor continued: "I just finished a bike ride and a little bit of workout and I just keep staying at home, away from the crowds and away from outside."

Schwarzenegger went on to explain why he was making the clip.

"The reason why I'm saying that is because I still see photographs and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world and having a good time and hanging out in crowds," he stated. "That is not wise because that's how you can get the virus. That's how you get it. Contact with other people.

He then urged people to "stay away from crowds" before turning his message directly to spring breakers.

"... Especially now that it's springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrate and drink and all of that stuff that is not a good idea," said Schwarzenegger. "So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus in no time.

"But you got to go and follow those orders. Just remember: stay at home, don't go to crowds. Put that cookie down!'" he concluded.

Schwarzenegger's message comes on the heels of another post he shared over the weekend.

In the lighthearted video on Sunday, Schwarzenegger is seen in his kitchen where he was feeding his tiny pet donkey and horse encouraging people to change up their way of life. The famous former body-builder even discouraged people from hitting up the gym.

Health officials have urged people to stay home and minimize social interaction, especially in states that have instituted bans on larger gatherings.

In addition to Schwarzenegger, many celebrities -- including Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck and Ariana Grande -- have taken to their respective social media platforms, urging their fans to take this pandemic seriously.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report