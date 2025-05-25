Expand / Collapse search
Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell credits Mounjaro for dramatic weight loss, stuns fans with slimmed-down appearance

The comedian attributes her slender new figure partly to celebrity-favored drug Mounjaro

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
'Gutfeld!' celebrates Rosie O'Donnell for having more guts than all of Hollywood Video

'Gutfeld!' celebrates Rosie O'Donnell for having more guts than all of Hollywood

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the 'Gutfeld!' panel discuss why Rosie O'Donnell is their 'Hero of the Day.'

Rosie O'Donnell is crediting Mounjaro for her dramatic weight loss. 

On Friday, the comedian, 63, took to social media to share a photo of herself performing stand-up and acknowledging her much smaller frame. 

"I can't believe this is me now," she captioned the photo, which included the hashtags "#mounjaro,"#weightloss" and "#bodydismorphia."

Fans were quick to share their enthusiasm in the comment section.

Rosie O'Donnell

O'Donnell, left in 2022, revealed her dramatic weight loss by sharing a photo of herself on social media.  (Getty Images/Rosie O'Donnell Instagram)

"And doesn't it feel so good on your joints to be so lean! Great job!," one follower wrote.

"You look amazing! Most importantly, I hope you FEEL amazing!," another added. 

"The View" alum isn't the only celebrity who's found success with Mounjaro. 

O'Donnell is not the only celebrity speaking out about weight loss medications.

Amy Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro in a video clip shared on Instagram in March. 

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian said she experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

Amy Schumer smiles wearing black dress

Amy Schumer praised Mounjaro after she said she suffered from nasty side effects while taking Ozempic. (Todd Owyoung)

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried Wegovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel. 

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

Amy Schumer attends red carpet screening wearing white dress

Schumer said Mounjaro has given her a lot more energy.  (Stefanie Keenan)

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said. 

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounjaro's been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

