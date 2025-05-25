Rosie O'Donnell credits Mounjaro for dramatic weight loss, stuns fans with slimmed-down appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell is crediting Mounjaro for her dramatic weight loss.

On Friday, the comedian, 63, took to social media to share a photo of herself performing stand-up and acknowledging her much smaller frame.

"I can't believe this is me now," she captioned the photo, which included the hashtags "#mounjaro,"#weightloss" and "#bodydismorphia."

Fans were quick to share their enthusiasm in the comment section.

"And doesn't it feel so good on your joints to be so lean! Great job!," one follower wrote.

"You look amazing! Most importantly, I hope you FEEL amazing!," another added.

"The View" alum isn't the only celebrity who's found success with Mounjaro.

Amy Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro in a video clip shared on Instagram in March.

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian said she experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried Wegovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounjaro's been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."