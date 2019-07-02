Rosie O'Donnell defends Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Sarah Sanders slam

Rosie O’Donnell defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from Sarah Sanders after the freshman congresswoman criticized Ivanka Trump for accompanying her father to the G-20 summit.

After a video showing Ivanka alongside her father in a discussion that included French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders was posted by a BBC reporter, Ocasio-Cortez shared it along with a tweet in which she questioned the presidential adviser’s qualifications.

Sanders, who recently stepped down from her role at the White House, fired back at Ocasio-Cortez and sang Ivanka and the president’s praises. This apparently got the attention of O’Donnell, who sent her own response directed at the former press secretary.

“thank god u r leaving the White House - may we never hear ur voice again - and leave AOC alone - she's got all the things u lack - mostly courage and moral clarity - u sold ur soul Sarah - now u gotta live with that,” the former daytime talk show host wrote.

In her initial tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

The response from Sanders that prompted the celebrity to lash out read: “Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump.”

This isn’t the first time that O’Donnell has taken a hard stance in line with Ocasio-Cortez. Both have been outspoken about calling detention centers at the U.S. southern border “concentration camps.”