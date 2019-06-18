Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes bra-less for Italian vacation photo

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Monday shared a risqué photo from her vacation in Italy that left little to the imagination.

Photographed on a yacht off the coast of Capri, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared braless, with her blonde hair flipped back and wearing a sheer white dress that accentuated her physique.

The caption simply read: “Ciao Capri,” or “Hello Capri.”

The photo was the latest in a series highlighting her luxurious vacation with beau Jason Statham. The two have been engaged since the action star proposed in 2016.

The two have a son together, who Huntington-Whiteley sometimes shares in photos. Statham and their son were spotted in another photo, both admiring the Italian coast.