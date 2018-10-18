Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in no rush to marry Jason Statham: ‘It’s not a huge priority’

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is staying busy strutting down runways, but is in no hurry to walk down the aisle with her fiancé of two years Jason Statham.

“I think the time will come,” the 31-year-old model told Extra Thursday about when she’ll marry the action star. “We’ve been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about [it]. We’re looking forward to that time.”

The British beauty added, “It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 41, share one child together, 16-month-old son Jack Oscar.

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding,” she explained.

People Magazine previously reported the couple became engaged in 2016 after the model flaunted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes. The pair has been dating since 2010. And according to Huntington-Whiteley, they only gotten closer after becoming parents.

“He is very happy to get up at 5 in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour,” she gushed. “He’s very hands-on, he’s a brilliant dad. I am very lucky, he’s a great partner.”

And while the duo may not have a wedding date set quite yet, Huntington-Whiteley is certain about one thing.

“I do want more kids,” she declared.

