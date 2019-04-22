Roseanne Barr says she's 'queer,' slams the word 'f-g' in YouTube video

Roseanne Barr slammed the word "f-g" and declared she is "queer" in a minute-long post on YouTube Sunday.

"Man, the word f-g is a really hateful word, isn’t it?" Barr, who appears to be sitting in a golf cart, began. "Especially when it’s like one gay calling another gay guy that. Whoo! Have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? Whoof!”

She continued: "It’s like ‘Wait a minute. We’re not supposed to say that word. How come you’re saying that word? What? Okay, I just can’t say the word. Well, I can when I’m in the house, but I can’t say it outside of the house. Okay, I get your rules.'”

Barr, 66, goes on to say that "f-g" is a "hateful word" and people "should get rid of it."

"Get rid of it being spoken," she added. “All that LGBTQ stuff, okay, let me just be real. I put the Q in LGBTQ. Okay. Because I am queer as two motherf--kers. I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer. And that makes me a queer, I guess. But I did put the Q in it. Bye."

It is unclear whether Barr was referring to her sexuality or using the term to say she's not like the mainstream.

Last May, Barr was fired from ABC and her show "Roseanne" was canceled abruptly after she tweeted a comment widely seen as racist, directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Since being let go by the network, Barr has not returned to comedy or TV. Instead, she opted to host a talk show on her YouTube channel in which she interviews people around world issues.