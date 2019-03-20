Roseanne Barr slams ABC's 's---, f---ing, low-rated network' for firing her and killing off her character

Roseanne Barr returned to the stand-up stage once again earlier this week, only this time it was to directly call out her former network, ABC, for firing her and killing off her character.

The highly debated comedian appeared at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas during a March 16 show by fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay. The comedian, who is no stranger to controversial material of his own, introduced Barr as a friend of his for “about 33 years.”

“There haven’t been many as controversial, as outspoken or as f----ing funny. Let’s hear it for Roseanne Barr!” Clay announced to thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

In the video shared by The Laugh Factory, Barr then takes the stage with a few pages in her hand. Before launching into her set, which dealt heavily with her firing from ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” after she tweeted a racist remark directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

In the wake of the now infamous tweet, the network pulled the plug on Season 2 of the revival and, instead, pivoted to “The Conners” starring the rest of the show’s cast. In the first episode, it was briefly explained that Barr’s character died of an opioid addiction.

“When you get fired, you get real suicidal, but I’d never kill myself because that would make too many fu---ing people happy,” Barr joked. “And I’m not about to making people happy.”

The video then cuts to Barr apparently reading an open letter she addressed to ABC.

“Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your s---, f---ing, low-rated network, I did so with the same vigor I’ve always rocked, and I delivered you the highest ratings that you had in ten f---ing years,” she said to a supportive crowd. “At the first sign of controversy, you killed me off with a drug overdose.”

Bar concluded by saying: “But you know what, I ain’t dead b----es.”

Since being fired from ABC, Barr has not returned to comedy or TV. Instead, she opted to host a talk show on her YouTube channel in which she interviews people around world issues. She previously talked with self-proclaimed hip-hop artist and news analyst An0maly to discuss a slew of topics including Jussie Smollett, Alyssa Milano and Democrats.