Roseanne Barr says she may fight ABC firing, retweets claim Michelle Obama was behind ouster

Roseanne Barr made it clear on Wednesday she's considering fighting ABC's move to cancel her revival after her racist tweet -- and the comic even pushed an accusation that former first lady Michelle Obama was behind her ouster.

Despite initially saying she would be quitting Twitter after posting a negative and racially charged comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, the star returned Tuesday and let loose on social media.

On Wednesday, Barr revealed that the positive feedback she was getting from people who still support her was making her feel emboldened to combat ABC in some way.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” she wrote.

One right-wing activist even went as far as to accuse ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey of consulting former first lady Michelle Obama before canceling her show. Barr retweeted the unproven claim to her followers.

It’s unclear what specifically Barr is talking about in terms of options.

According to The Blast, Barr had a morality clause in her contract, which allows an employer to fire an employee if the employee brings negative attention to said employer. But that doesn’t mean Barr can’t try to fight her firing.

Entertainment lawyer Schuyler Moore, who negotiates morality clauses at Greenberg Glusker, believes that litigation on Barr could still end up walking away with some money if she decides to go after the network.

“Her position would no doubt be that her tweet was First Amendment rights and that they can’t control what she does outside work,” he told Fox News. “This wasn’t a sexual harassment claim and that this was just her speaking her mind. That it was not a violation of her morality clause because it requires actions, not speech.”

Moore said that argument may not go too far, but he noted that there’s always room for litigation.

