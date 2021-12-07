Rose McGowan's lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed after failing to meet court deadline

Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed by a judge in California.

According to court documents viewed by Fox News Digital, Judge Otis D. Wright in the central district of California dismissed McGowan’s case with prejudice on Dec. 6, meaning it can not be brought up again at a later time. The decision comes after she failed to meet a deadline set by the court.

The actress was one of the first to publicly allege that the disgraced movie mogul had raped her in 1997 while they were at the Sundance Film Festival. Hers was among the many shocking allegations from several women who came forward with similar claims of sexual misconduct on the part of Weinstein that ultimately led to his 2020 rape conviction.

In October 2019, McGowan brought more allegations against Weinstein, alleging that he used his financial power to discredit her allegations when he learned that she would be publishing them in detail in her 2018 book, "Brave." She believes that Weinstein’s actions, which included his ex-attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies as well as the spy and intelligence firm Black Cube Strategies, violated the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act.

ROSE McGOWAN INDICTED ON COCAINE CHARGES, SAYS HARVEY WEINSTEIN MAY BE BEHIND IT

However, it seems that the case will not be moving forward after McGowan failed to supply the court with more documented proof of her case by a proposed deadline. According to the documents, McGowan was told on Nov. 9 that she had until Dec. 2 to file more documents in the case or until Dec. 3 to file a supplemental brief in accordance with the court’s instructions.

"As of today’s date, Plaintiff has not filed any brief in response to the Court’s Order and Minute Order. Accordingly, Plaintiff is deemed to have conceded the two points the Court gave her opportunity to argue in the supplemental brief," the documents read. "Accordingly, the Court concludes that Plaintiff is unable to sufficiently plead a RICO claim, meaning that further amendment would be futile."

Neither representatives for McGowan nor Weinstein immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

JUDGE REFUSES TO PAUSE HARVEY WEINSTEIN CLASS ACTION CASE: REPORT

The "Charmed" alum’s initial complaint alleged that the disgraced overseer of opportunity constructed a cohort of powerful lawyers, book agents, spies and other parties, dubbed the "Weinstein Protection Enterprise" in the complaint, all working together to stifle McGowan’s plans to come forward during 2016 and 2017.

McGowan alleged in the suit that she was working on her memoir, "Brave," and planned to publish her story for the first time in the released version of the book. According to the complaint, McGowan claimed Weinstein and his attorneys, using a Black Cube emissary, were able to obtain a large portion of her unreleased book in advance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McGowan claimed the Black Cube representative of sorts, known to McGowan as Diana Filip, posed as a women’s advocate as a ruse to gain her trust and illegally recorded their conversations and even accessed a version of the actress’ book on her computer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGowan was paid $100,000 to settle her allegation that Weinstein raped her in 1997.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.