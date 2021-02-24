Rosanna Arquette says Tiger Woods' crash is 'terrible,' but 'democracy' is near 'critical condition'

Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter on Tuesday to address Tiger Woods' shocking car crash that has left him with several injuries.

"Terrible about Tiger woods hes in stable condition which is good I hope he heals well," the "Desperately Seeking Susan" actress, 61, wrote. "But our democracy is on the verge of Critical condition so let’s keep on it folks to make sure it Doesn’t flatline."

Arquette added: "Holding domestic terrorists in our government accountable for a start."

The star's statement drew mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

ROSANNA ARQUETTE BLAMES TRUMP, GOP FOR THE CORONAVIRUS' DEATHS IN THE US

"Tiger Woods’ accident has nothing to do with anything else, other than he is the most important athlete for decades of American history," wrote one. "Please don’t try to compare it or promote it."

TIGER WOODS TO AVOID RECKLESS DRIVING CHARGE IN CRASH, LOS ANGELES SHERIFF SAYS

"Insane tweet," another simply said as a third added: "Jesus christ."

Yet another chimed in: "What!?"

Some fans agreed with the "Pulp Fiction" actress' sentiments, however.

"I agree! Don’t want to sound rude but that is all that they reported on all day," wrote a follower. "I hope he is okay, but come on now!"

"Amen!" another Tweeted. "Prayers for Tiger but we can't lose focus."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third added: "Agreed!"

Woods, 45, was involved in a near-fatal car crash on Tuesday that saw him hospitalized for serious leg injuries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He was treated with surgeries to implant rods, screws and pins while "trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," according to Anish Mahajan, MD, via a statement shared to the golf pro's Twitter account on Tuesday.