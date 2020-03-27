Rosanna Arquette blames Trump, GOP for the coronavirus' deaths in the US

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rosanna Arquette bashed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic now that the U.S. has recorded more cases than any other country.

The 60-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news that America had surpassed China and Italy in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 82,000 in total.

The actress, who has been vocal on social media about her distaste for the way Trump has handled the pandemic so far, laid the blame of the death toll caused by the virus directly on the president and the Republican Party.

“The United States of America has more cases of corona virus then [sic] any country in the world,” she tweeted. “this all could have been avoided had we had a real leader who cared about the American people and not just profit.”

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

She added: “this will be the Gops legacy. the many deaths of innocent people . shame.”

HOW ARE US HOSPITALS PREPARING FOR CORONAVIRUS?

The star’s words came hours after it was revealed that her former “Desperately Seeking Susan” co-star, Mark Blum, died due to complications from the coronavirus.

“I’m sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work,” Arquette told TheWrap. “I’m so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum.”

Arquette joins the many voices in Hollywood that have criticized Trump for not acting fast enough on the coronavirus pandemic and even seemingly downplaying it in the crucial early days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 542,000 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 24,361 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths.