Ron Perlman reverses Ga. production stance, slams Gov.Kemp

Ron Perlman has flipped on his stance about Hollywood productions taking place in Georgia.

The 70-year-old actor explained on Twitter on Friday that he'd avoided working in Georgia, in protest of their current governor, Brian Kemp, a Republican.

However, amid the 2020 elections with Democratic nominee Joe Biden obtaining a slight lead over President Trump, which Democrats are crediting Stacey Abrams' efforts to register and mobilize voters in the state, Perlman said he's now willing to work in the state again, praising Abrams directly and slamming Kemp.

"To my dear friends in Georgia, I hate Kemp," he said plainly. "He is ugly, he is dirty, he is arrogant and he stole an election."

The "Sons of Anarchy" star added: "I said I would never work there until that was corrected and thanks to @staceyabrams and so many good people, I can’t wait to visit the great state of Georgia again."

Perlman is also known for roles in "Hand of God," the "Hellboy" films and "Beauty and the Beast," which earned him a Golden Globe win and two Emmy nominations.

Georgia has been the filming location for many iconic movies recently, including several Marvel movies.

Abrams has drawn praise from Democrats for her grassroots campaign that resulted in an influx of voter registrations by minorities after she lost the 2018 governor's race, alleging voter suppression as a reason for the loss.

The advocate was praised by several other stars online, including Mark Ruffalo and Sharon Stone.

"The power of @staceyabrams," wrote Ruffalo on Twitter in response to an article about a documentary focusing on Abrams' advocacy.

"Thank YOU @staceyabrams!" Sharon Stone said online.