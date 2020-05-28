Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd pregnant with first child after PCOS diagnosis

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd is expecting her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen two years after being diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that can cause fertility issues.

“2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years,” the Dutch model wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.”

Strijd, 24, explained that her PCOS was caused by her body being under constant stress.

“I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te [sic] understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods),” she wrote. “I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling.”

She then decided to make changes to her lifestyle.

“I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed,” she said. “I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person).”

Strijd also expressed how excited she is to finally be a mom.

“I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” she said, adding, “& to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much.”

Strijd and van Leeuwen got married in 2018.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.