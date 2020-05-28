Daphne Oz reveals almost 50-lb. weight loss since welcoming fourth child

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hard work is paying off for Daphne Oz.

The "MasterChef Junior" judge, 34, celebrated achieving a major weight loss milestone after welcoming her fourth child, Gigi, nine months ago.

Oz revealed she's lost “nearly 50 lbs.” since starting her health journey and becoming a WW ambassador.

JESSICA SIMPSON FLEXES KILLER LEG MUSCLES IN TINY WORKOUT GEAR FOLLOWING 100-LB. WEIGHT LOSS

“I still have a way to go, but my aim to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a mirror selfie.

“I’ve had these goals in the back of my mind throughout the upheaval and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits,” she said of staying healthy during the coronavirus quarantine.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER FLAUNTS AMAZING BIKINI BODY IN TEENY-TINY SWIMSUIT

Back in February, Oz told People magazine her fourth pregnancy was the “hardest pregnancy, physically" on her and she was ready to make “meaningful eating choices.”

Since the quarantine began, Oz has been homeschooling her three older children: Philomena, 6, Jovan, 4, and Domenica, 3, with her husband, John, creating new recipes and getting in a workout whenever possible.

ADELE STUNS WITH WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION IN ANGUILLA



"We have a million Zoom meetings and the house feels extra chaotic at times. But we bake a cake every Friday. We build forts and don't clean them up right away. My kids have me crafting (I am not a crafter)," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oz added: "We do elaborate treasure hunts around the house. We do lots of movie nights and read extra books before bed. My hope is that these are the moments we are all going to remember."