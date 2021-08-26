Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour despite Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it.

The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.

Watts died at the age of 80 on Aug. 24. Members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will continue their No Filter Tour in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

The Post has reached out to the band’s reps for comment.

Watts previously left the tour due to a medical issue earlier this month. A source told the publication, "The band wants to make the show a celebration of his life.

CHARLIE WATTS POSES WITH HIS WIFE OF 57 YEARS IN FINAL PHOTO

"He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honor his wishes," the insider continued.

The Mirror also reported the tour will continue on as planned.

However, the Stones’ official website merely has a poignant tribute to Watts — a photo of him in a dapper suit — and no other information.

The band issued an emotional statement following Watts’ death. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

The announcement added, "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Emotional tributes from music lovers, A-list celebrities and fans also came pouring in on Twitter after the news of Watts’ passing hit the airwaves.

INSIDE CHARLIE WATTS' 57-YEAR MARRIAGE TO WIFE SHIRLEY SHEPHERD

Despite the news that the trio will continue their concerts across the nation, several fans took to Twitter to express their views on the matter.

"Charlie Watts, the drummer for the Rolling Stones died. He was 80 years old. They were planning another tour. When your band members start to die of natural cause, maybe you should quit touring," one disgusted fan tweeted. However, one argued, "Why? I say keep playing until everyone drops dead. Too much fun to ruin it for the living."

Another user added, "They can and will continue to tour but without Charlie it’s not The Rolling Stones."

"I think The Rolling Stones should call it quits. Still tour and play the songs but not as The Rolling Stones. Isn’t the same," a fan said. "The Rolling Stones are scheduled to go on their No Filter Tour 2021. I guess Charlie was the filter," added another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Watts once expressed his distaste for going on tour. "I don’t actually like touring, and I don’t like living out of suitcases. I hate being away from home. I always do tours thinking they’re the last one and at the end of them, I always leave the band," Watts said. "Because of what I do I can’t play the drums at home, so to play the drums I have to go on the road, and to go on the road I have to leave home and it’s like a terribly vicious circle. And it’s always been my life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In one way stadiums are great because you can do that many people in one go and go home instead of a weeklong engagement at a conference centre, which would be fine if you’re not doing it for a year. When you’re doing it for a year, night after night, it drives you up the bloody wall — it does me, anyway," he continued.